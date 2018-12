CHULA VISTA, Calif. – A person died after a car collided with a dump truck on Interstate 805 in Bonita Wednesday, authorities said.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in northbound lanes of I-805.

California Highway Patrol closed several lanes of the freeway Wednesday to investigate the crash that involved three vehicles. Drivers should find an alternate route during the morning commute.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.