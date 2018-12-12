Military jet crashes into ocean near Honolulu

HONOLULU, Hawaii — A military plane crashed in the ocean off Hawaii Wednesday, the Associated Press reports.
FAA Spokesman Ian Gregor told AP the Hawker Hunter Jet crashed around 2:30 p.m. local time after taking off from Honolulu’s airport. Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam spokesman Charles Anthony said that while it was a military-affiliated plane, the pilot may be a civilian.
The pilot was rescued about three miles south of Oahu and was receiving treatment for injuries, according to AP.
Video posted to Twitter by Hawaii News Now showed the moments after impact:
We will update this developing story as we learn more.