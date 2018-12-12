Military jet crashes into ocean near Honolulu

HONOLULU, Hawaii — A military plane crashed in the ocean off Hawaii Wednesday, the Associated Press reports.

FAA Spokesman Ian Gregor told AP the Hawker Hunter Jet crashed around 2:30 p.m. local time after taking off from Honolulu’s airport. Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam spokesman Charles Anthony said that while it was a military-affiliated plane, the pilot may be a civilian.

The pilot was rescued about three miles south of Oahu and was receiving treatment for injuries, according to AP.

Video posted to Twitter by Hawaii News Now showed the moments after impact:

#BREAKING: First video into our newsroom of the military plane crash in waters off Honolulu. The pilot, a 47-year-old male, suffered serious injuries. Details: https://t.co/ltGLiSMEr1 pic.twitter.com/f9AHrwk3Jn — Hawaii News Now (@HawaiiNewsNow) December 13, 2018

We will update this developing story as we learn more.