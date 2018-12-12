Masked man opens fire during Subway robbery

SAN DIEGO — A masked thief fired a handgun while robbing a sandwich shop Wednesday in the Mountain View area, but no one was injured, police said.

It happened around 9 a.m. at the Subway at 3582 National Ave., located in the Otto Square Shopping Center, San Diego police public-affairs Officer Billy Hernandez said.

SDPD investigating an armed robbery at a subway on National Ave. in the Otto Plaza. Police say a man walked in, demanded money, and fired a shot at the floor before taking off with an unknown amount of cash. @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/LOUzMc2jfs — Andrew Nomura (@NomuraReports) December 12, 2018

The gunman, who appeared to be in his 30s, fired a single shot from a black handgun inside the business, but did not strike anyone, Hernandez said. The suspect fled the eatery in an unknown direction with an undisclosed amount of cash, he said.

The suspect was described as black, 6 feet, 2 inches tall, with a heavy build and wearing a black hoodie and black mask.