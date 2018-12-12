Active lifestyle industry adds $6 billion to local economy, report says

SAN DIEGO — San Diego’s sports and active lifestyle industry generates more than $6 billion in economic output for the region, according to a report released Wednesday by San Diego Sports Innovators and the Cal State San Marcos Office of Business Research.

San Diego County businesses that enable residents to enjoy active lifestyle activities have created more than 39,000 jobs, according to the report, and 18,000 dependent employment jobs. All told, the active lifestyle industry in the county has created more jobs than both Qualcomm and the San Diego County Water Authority combined.

“San Diego is a fertile space for the sport and active lifestyle companies due to the combination of a young, active and wealthy population, as well as the temperate climate that allows for uninhibited outdoor activity,” said SDSI Executive Director Bob Rief. “What we were really excited to find in this study is just how many companies have been successful in making a passion or hobby into a successful long-term business.”

The report cites sports and active lifestyle brands and companies based in the San Diego area, such as Reef sandals, UGG footwear, Tony Hawk and Birdhouse skateboards and TaylorMade and Callaway golf equipment, and concludes that active lifestyle industry sales revenues, profit growth and employment growth are all expected to increase in the immediate future.

“San Diego is the place to be for an active and healthy lifestyle,” said SDSI Executive Chairman and NBA Hall of Famer Bill Walton.