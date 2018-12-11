Yuma cop accused of sexual assault takes the stand

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A former Yuma police officer accused of raping a San Diego woman took the stand for the first time Tuesday in his defense, denying he did anything against the wishes of his accuser.

Jared Elkins, 34, is accused of raping his then wife's cousin inside her Kensington home last year. Elkins admitted having an affair with her while on vacation in San Diego but denied forcing himself on her.

Defense attorneys argued the 23-year-old victim fabricated the story of sexual assault after changing her mind and feeling guilty about having an inappropriate relationship with Elkins.

Prosecutors say Elkins threatened the alleged victim to remain silent during the act. Last week, the victim testified she feared for her life.

In court, Elkins testified the night turned flirtatious and the two started kissing.

"There was mutual flirtations between the two of us and we were both being adults," Elkins said.

Elkins will continue testifying Wednesday morning. If convicted of all counts, he faces 14 years in prison.