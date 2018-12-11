Woman leads police on freeway chase from National City to Escondido

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ESCONDIDO, Calif. – A possibly suicidal woman led lawmen on a high-speed chase from National City to Escondido Tuesday.

The pursuit began just after 1 p.m. when National City police were sent to the 2300 block of East 8th Street to investigate a report of a woman who had threatened to shoot herself. As officers arrived, they arrived saw a woman drive off with a dog and a passenger in the back seat of the car.

The car headed north on Interstate 805 and continued north on Interstate 15, reaching a maximum speed of about 75 mph, police said.

The California Highway Patrol joined in the chase and the woman’s vehicle passed Rancho Bernardo, officers threw out a spike strip, which punctured at least one of her tires. The driver continued north a short ways and pulled off the freeway at Hale Street in Escondido.

Eventually, officers blocked the car in a parking lot off of East Valley Parkway. They took the woman into custody.

During the chase, officers observed the driver taking pills and stabbing herself, but her injuries were not considered serious. Her state will be evaluated to determine if she needs to be hospitalized, police said. It was not clear if she would be charged with any crimes.