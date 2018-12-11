× Witness testifies defendant showed him gun used in double murder

SAN DIEGO – A witness testified Monday that a man he knew from his association with a local gang showed up at his hotel room with a gun a day after two men from a rival gang were shot and killed in Mountain View Park, saying it was the murder weapon.

The witness — who said he knew defendants Shannon Bryant and Elliot Williams — testified that Bryant told him the gun he brought to the Mission Valley hotel room was the weapon used to kill 33-year-old Tony Jackson and 37-year-old Robert Brown on May 6.

“He (Bryant) said it was easy,” the witness testified as a preliminary hearing for Bryant and Williams got underway at the downtown courthouse.

The witness said he told Bryant to get rid of the gun, but he refused.

Deputy District Attorney Ted Fiorito said Williams, 29, and Jackson got into a confrontation around noon outside a market on Ocean View Boulevard about an hour before the murders.

The prosecutor said Williams called Bryant, and the two of them drove around the nearby park four times in Bryant’s car before Williams got out and allegedly shot both victims in the chest from close range about 1:20 p.m.

After the murders, Bryant, 30, sent Williams a news article about the shootings and told him to delete it, Fiorito said.

Ammunition found in Bryant’s residence was consistent with ammunition used in the murders of Jackson and Brown, the prosecutor said.

The preliminary hearing will resume Tuesday before Judge Frederick Maguire, who will determine whether enough evidence was presented for both Williams and Bryant to stand trial on two counts of murder and a special circumstance allegation of multiple murders.

District Attorney Summer Stephan will decide at a later date whether prosecutors will seek the death penalty or life in prison without parole against the defendants if they’re convicted.