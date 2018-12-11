Tabitha Lipkin completes overnight GORUCK Tough Challenge

Posted 8:08 AM, December 11, 2018, by , Updated at 08:09AM, December 11, 2018

SAN DIEGO -- The GORUCK Tough Challenge aims to combine special operation forces training with other challenges for an endurance event that lasts a total of 12 hours.

FOX 5's Tabitha Lipkin took part in a Pearl Harbor Memorial challenge that took her and 29 others through the five peaks of Mission Trails -- about 20 miles -- overnight.

