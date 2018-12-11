Spill causing millions of gallons of sewage to flow across border

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. -- A sewage spill has sent millions of gallons of raw sewage flowing into the Tijuana River.

Officials in the U.S. say they were notified within the last 24 hours by the International Boundary and Water Commission that a sewage pipe had broken and was spilling six to seven million gallons per day into the Tijuana River Valley and the Pacific Ocean

Twelve miles of beach from the border to Coronado were closed due to ocean water being contaminated by sewage.

Representatives from the City of Imperial Beach and the Surfrider Foundation spoke to the media Tuesday afternoon about the need to put a stop to the flows.

"In the last three years we've had over 330 spills into this valley," Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina said. "It's absolutely outrageous and unacceptable. The biggest issue that we're concerned about is this happens again and again and then the Mexican government doesn't notify anybody. They sort of cover it up and they notify us at the last minute and then our kids are at risk of swimming in sewage ... Not only does it impact Imperial Beach and Coronado, but all the residents of South San Diego are impacted by the smell."