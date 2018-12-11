Selena TV series coming to Netflix

SAN DIEGO – A scripted TV series telling the life story of Selena Quintanilla was given the thumbs up by Netflix.

It’ll be a two-part limited series that follows the singer as she “must make tough choices to hold on to family, true love and music,” People reported.

The Latin popstar’s story will be developed by Netflix alongside the Quintanilla family.

“Selena will always have a lasting place in music history and we feel great responsibility to do justice to her memory. With this series, viewers will finally get the full history of Selena, our family, and the impact she has had on all of our lives. We are excited to partner with Campanario and Netflix to give fans a never-before-seen glimpse at our story and highlight why Selena will remain a legend for generations to come,” said Suzette Quintanilla, sister of Selena Quintanilla.

The show will be named Selena: The Series and a future trailer will feature one of her biggest hits “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom,” the streaming service announced Tuesday.

No casting details or release dates were announced.