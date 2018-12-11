Sailor pleads guilty to poisoning wife

SAN DIEGO — A Navy sailor accused of using rat poison to try to kill his wife pleaded guilty Tuesday to three counts of premeditated murder.

Race Remmington Uto, a 27-year-old Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class, was arrested in March at the Balboa Naval Hospital on attempted murder charges. He is accused of purposely poisoning his wife with a highly toxic chemical called Thallium.

Uto, who was assigned to Naval Base Point Loma, became a suspect in March after his wife became sick from an undiagnosed illness and had to be hospitalized.

Sheriff’s investigators say tests revealed she had extremely high levels of Thallium in her system. Thallium is a pesticide that was widely used to kill rats, but has since been banned in the U.S.

As a result of a plea agreement, Uto will be sentenced to 21 years to life in prison. He will be sentenced on March 14, 2019.