Police search for carjackers who pistol-whipped men in North Park

SAN DIEGO – Police Tuesday were searching for two men who pistol-whipped and carjacked a man in North Park.

The attack happened around 9:45 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of University Avenue, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

A 20-year-old man was driving his 2008 Toyota Yaris, with another man in the front passenger seat, on University Avenue when a newer model white Jeep pulled in front of them and stopped, Buttle said. Two men got out of the Jeep and approached the Toyota.

One of the men pulled the Toyota driver out of his car and pistol-whipped him while the passenger got out of the Toyota, Buttle said.

The second suspect then jumped into the driver’s seat of the Toyota and drove off, followed by the other person driving the Jeep, Buttle said.

The victim suffered a minor injury and refused medical treatment, Buttle said.

A short time later, officers located the Toyota unoccupied in the 3900 block of Landis Street, less than two miles from where the carjacking occurred, Buttle said.

A description of the carjackers was not released.