Imperial Beach sets application fee for marijuana dispensaries

SAN DIEGO – Imperial Beach is set to charge marijuana dispensaries that want to set up shop in the city the full costs of processing permit applications, which will become available next month.

New regulations that took effect in October allow one recreational pot dispensary to open in the coastal city.

The fee to process the applications is not set. Instead, under rules the City Council approved unanimously on December 5, the city will require applicants to pay a $10,000 deposit upfront to cover the costs incurred.

Costs to process the applications could include legal, background check and fingerprinting services, in addition to city staff time.

Applicants will be required to pay additional funds if the costs exceed $10,000. Otherwise, the city will return any leftover funds to the applicant.

