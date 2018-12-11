× Drone records playful whale breaching off coast

ENCINITAS, Calif. — A drone pilot recorded video Tuesday of a playful adult grey whale frolicking off the coast of Encinitas.

Nathan Minatta recorded the video in the ocean off of Beacon Beach in Encinitas.

He posted the video on YouTube and gave FOX 5 permission to share it.

The 38-seconds of edited video shows the whale breaching the surface of the water and landing with a giant splash. Other shots show the whale swimming farther out to sea.