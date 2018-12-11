× Cleanup continues at flooded tent shelter in downtown

SAN DIEGO – City crews are continuing to clear debris and repair damage at the Alpha Project tented shelter that flooded during a rainstorm last Thursday, but it’s unclear when homeless people who left the site when it was evacuated will be able to move back in.

Alpha Project President and CEO Bob McElroy said much progress has been made in cleaning up the site at 16th Street and Newton Avenue in downtown San Diego, and he expects 324 new mattresses to arrive Friday with a possible move-in date early next week, San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

As of Monday, however, McElroy said the extent of damage to electrical equipment on the property still was unknown, and crews still faced the task of sorting through personal items that homeless people had left behind in the shelter.

Dozens of large plastic bins that held shelter occupants’ possessions were toppled over during the flood, and Keely Halsey, chief of homelessness strategies and housing liaison in the mayor’s office, said crews will try to salvage any items they can.

