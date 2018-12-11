Charity says it desperately needs toy donations

SAN DIEGO — The Salvation Army’s Ray & Joan Kroc Center announced Tuesday it is in desperate need of nearly 5,000 toy donations for its 17th annual “Toy n Joy Workshops.”

Underprivileged families choose holiday gifts for their children from the toys donated for the Dec. 15 and Dec. 17 events.

The Kroc Center put out a call for San Diego County residents to donate new, unwrapped toys for the workshops, particularly for children up to 2 years old and for 10- to 12-year-olds.

The Salvation Army hopes to provide children with three to four toys each.

According to the Salvation Army, county residents can drop off toys in donation bins located around the Kroc Center at 6845 University Ave. Residents can also make monetary donations, with $10 roughly equating to one toy, according to the organization.