Car slams into pole causing power outage in El Cajon

EL CAJON, Calif. – A vehicle crashed into a power pole Tuesday morning in El Cajon, knocking out power to more than 1,500 San Diego Gas & Electric customers.

A total of 1,684 customers lost power in El Cajon shortly before 5:40 a.m., SDG&E spokeswoman Allison Torres said.

The outage was caused by a vehicle that struck a utility pole, Torres said.

At around 5:25 a.m., El Cajon police closed off traffic on eastbound Washington Avenue at Dorothy Street and westbound Washington Avenue at Second Street because of a traffic collision, the department tweeted.

By 7:15 a.m., power had been restored to all but nine customers and crews expected to restore power to all customers by 3:30 p.m., Torres said.