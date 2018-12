× Building on Facebook campus evacuated over bomb threat

MENLO PARK, Calif. — At least one of the buildings on Facebook’s main campus in California was evacuated on Tuesday because of a bomb threat, police said.

The San Mateo bomb unit is responding to the alert at the company’s campus in Menlo Park, said Nicole Acker, a management analyst for the Menlo Park Police Department.

