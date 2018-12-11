89-year-old woman hit by pickup truck

SAN DIEGO – An 89-year-old woman was hospitalized Tuesday morning with multiple injuries suffered when she was struck by a pickup truck in the Park West area of San Diego.

Officers responded about 8:30 p.m. Monday to the 1700 block of Third Avenue and located the victim, according to Sgt. Joe Ruvido of the San Diego Police Department.

An investigation determined the woman was crossing mid-block on Third Avenue and stepped into the path of a 2000 Ford F-150 truck traveling northbound, Ruvido said.

The woman was taken to a hospital with a fractured leg and arm, several broken ribs and a collapsed lung, Ruvido said.

Alcohol nor drugs were not suspected as factors in the crash, Ruvido said.