2 dead in shooting in French city of Strasbourg, police say shooter has not been caught

STRASBOURG, France -- At least two people were killed and a dozen others injured Tuesday after gunfire erupted near a Christmas market in the center of the French city of Strasbourg, French authorities said.

Strasbourg police said an armed person entered the perimeter of the Christmas market by the Corbeau Bridge around 8 p.m., heading toward the Rue des Orfèvres. The suspect then opened fire, police said. Police said they have identified the shooter, who remains at large.

Here are the latest developments:

Six people suffered serious injuries and six suffered minor injuries, Strasbourg police said.

The suspected gunman was injured during a police operation, CNN affiliate BFM reported. The suspect is a 29-year-old man who was born in Strasbourg, the French network reported.

The European Parliament is in lockdown as the search for the gunman continues, British Member of the European Parliament Charles Tannock tweeted from inside.

European Parliament President Antonio Tajani tweeted that Parliament in Strasbourg will "not be intimidated by terrorist or criminal attacks." He expressed "sorrow" for the victims, adding that Parliament will "continue to work and react strengthened by freedom and democracy against terrorist violence."

The Paris Prosecutor's Office said its anti-terror section is now in charge of the investigation.

British Prime Minister Theresa May wrote on Twitter that she is "shocked and saddened" by the "terrible" attack in Strasbourg. "My thoughts are with all of those affected and with the French people," May tweeted.

Those who were injured have been taken to a Strasbourg hospital.

The Interior Ministry said in a tweet that there was an "incident" in Strasbourg and urged the public to stay indoors.

French President Emmanuel Macron is monitoring the situation and has asked the interior minister to go to the scene, an Elysee Palace spokeswoman said.

The spokeswoman said: "The President of the republic is being informed in real time of the situation in Strasbourg. He decided accordingly to shorten his current meeting and asked the minister of the interior to go there. He continues to be kept informed of developments."

Strasbourg Mayor Roland Ries tweeted that the incident was a "serious event" and that his thoughts go out to the victims.