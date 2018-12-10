Vandals cause thousands of dollars in damage field at Scripps Ranch park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A Scripps Ranch park has been closed after vandals caused thousands of dollars in damage to the field over the weekend.

Crews spent most of Monday morning looking at the damage and making repairs at Jarabek Park after vandals drove a truck back and forth across the field, ripping up the grash and destroying the irrigation system as well. Officials told FOX 5 the vandals struck late Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

Scripps Ranch resident Dennis Englerlikes to run his dog Rose on the grass. He was angry when he saw the park would be closed down until repairs are done.

“Well, we’re going to be down for a while,” he said. “I just can’t get my head around it. There must be some motivation to this. I don’t see the pleasure in damaging something that is a public property and everybody uses. There’s no sense to it."

Landscaping crews spent most of the morning filling holes and replacing the grass and 21 sprinklers that were damaged.

“Soccer players won’t be able to go out there. And worse, it’s rainy," Engler said. "If it’d been a dry day, it might not have done so much damage, but now that the earth is soft it will make deeper imprints, so it’s kind of a worse case."

The Scripps Ranch Civic Association said it’s going to cost thousands of dollars to repair, leaving less for regular maintenance in its budget.

"This is an unexpected expense and not part of the regular grounds work,” Engler said.

There were no security cameras in the area, but Engler hopes someone out there can help lead police to the vandals.

“I hope someone has seen it. I hope if they do, they come forward and and help us find out who did that and maybe reform their behavior next time,” said Engler.

The community group is offering a $1,000 reward for any information that would lead to an arrest. Anyuone with information is asked to contact the Scripps Ranch Civic Association, or the San Diego Police Department.