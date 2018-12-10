Tuberculosis cases reported on 2 college campuses

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County officials announced Monday they are working with officials from MiraCosta College and San Diego City College to notify people who may have been exposed to tuberculosis at the two campuses in two unrelated cases between August and November.

Faculty and students at the MiraCosta College Community Learning Center may have been exposed between Aug. 20 and Nov. 13. Faculty and students at San Diego City College may have been exposed in the period from Sept. 14 to Oct. 10.

The health programs at the two schools will treat their respective faculty and students who may have been exposed, according to the county. MiraCosta College will offer free testing at the Community Learning Center at 1831 Mission Ave. on Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., while City College will offer free TB testing on its campus at 1313 Park Blvd. on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The county announced late last month that it was notifying people who may have been exposed to the bacteria at Southwestern College. According to the county, there have been 188 reported cases of TB so far this year.

TB is transmitted via indoor air and contact with an infected person, but most people avoid infection. County officials advise people with symptoms of infectious TB — persistent cough, fever, unexplained weight loss — to promptly see their doctor and begin an antibiotic regimen.

“Symptoms of active tuberculosis include persistent cough, fever, night sweats and unexplained weight loss and can be treated and cured with medication,” said Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county’s public health officer. “Most people who are exposed do not become infected but those who are can prevent disease by taking medication.”

Residents seeking more information on the exposure windows can contact the Community Learning Center at 760-795-6675 and San Diego City College at 619-388-6922. Residents can also reach the county’s tuberculosis control program at 619-692-8621.