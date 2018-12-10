× South Bay bank robbers appears to be Cubs fan

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – The FBI Monday released surveillance camera photos of a man they say robbed a bank in Chula Vista.

The robber took place at the Mission Federal Credit Union at 599 Telegraph Canyon Road on Nov. 27 shortly after 9 a.m., investigators said. The man walked into the bank and gave a teller a note demanding money. He left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money and left the area on foot. Bank employees did not see him show a weapon during the robbery.

Surveillance cameras captured good quality images of the robber. He was described as a Latino man in his 30s or 40s, about 5 feet 7 inches tall with a medium build. He was weary a white and blue checkered long-sleeve shirt, black framed glasses and a blue Chicago Cubs baseball cap.

Anyone with information about the robbery was asked to call the San Diego office of the FBI at 858-320-1800 or Crime Stoppers at 858-580–8477