Scooter-rider who crashed into building may not survive, police say

SAN DIEGO – An electric-scooter rider suffered life-threatening injuries Monday when he crashed into a building in Pacific Beach, police said.

The 29-year-old man was riding a Lime electric scooter east in the 1200 block of Garnet Avenue around 2:20 a.m. when he veered to the right and struck a building, San Diego police Officer Steve Bourasa said.

The man, who was not wearing a helmet, was transported to a hospital for treatment of serious head injuries, which were believed to be life-threatening, Bourasa said.

Alcohol was believed to have been a factor in the crash, Bourasa said.