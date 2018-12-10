× Missing Los Angeles boy, 5, might be in San Diego

SAN DIEGO – Police need help finding a 5-year-old boy who was last seen in Los Angeles and might be in San Diego.

Lorenzo Capriccio was last seen at Union Station in Los Angeles about 8 p.m. Saturday, according to Los Angeles police detectives. Capriccio’s mother told police that he may be with a family member in San Diego.

San Diego police were notified of the missing child report.

The boy is 3-feet, 5-inches-tall, has brown eyes and short black hair, according to LAPD.

Anyone with information about Capriccio’s whereabouts should call LAPD at 213-922-1410.