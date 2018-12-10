Man dies days after attack in Midway District

SAN DIEGO – A man who was severely injured in an attack in the Midway District last week has died and his attacker has yet to be caught, police reported Monday.

Police received a 911 call about 5 p.m. Wednesday reporting an assault at 3900 Rosecrans Street, near the Interstate 5 overpass, and the first officers at the scene found the victim with trauma to his upper body, according to Lt. Anthony Dupree of the San Diego Police Department.

The 57-year-old man, later identified as Gregory Freeman, was transported to a hospital, where he died of his injuries Saturday, Dupree said.

A witness told homicide investigators the victim was on the ground and the suspect was hitting him with an object, then ran away, Dupree said.

A detailed description of the suspect was not immediately available.

Police have disclosed no suspected motive for the attack.

Anyone with information about the attack was asked to call the SDPD’s Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.