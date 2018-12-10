House catches fire for second time in 2 weeks

VISTA, Calif. — A house in a neighborhood northwest of Palomar College was damaged by fire Monday for the second time in two weeks.

The blaze in the 2100 block of Primrose Avenue erupted shortly before 11:30 a.m., Vista Fire Department Deputy Chief Ned Vander Pol said.

It took firefighters about a half-hour to extinguish the flames. No injuries were reported.

When Monday morning’s blaze broke out, the single-story home was vacant and boarded up due to damage from the previous fire, Vander Pol said.

Sheriff’s arson investigators were called in to investigate.