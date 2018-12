SAN DIEGO – A delivery truck went up in flames on a busy San Diego roadway Monday.

The cab of the Federal Express van was fully engulfed in flames on Miramar Road near Nobel Drive when fire crews arrived just before 3 p.m.

The driver got out without injuries, but the van was destroyed before crews extinguished the blaze.

There was no immediate information about what caused the fire or if the contents of the van was damaged.