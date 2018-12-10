Cliff collapse causes train delays through Del Mar

Posted 10:49 AM, December 10, 2018, by , Updated at 11:05AM, December 10, 2018

SAN DIEGO – A cliff collapse in Del Mar halted train service along the coast Monday, transit officials said.

North County Transit District announced the delayed coastal train service around 9:45 a.m. due to “cliff failure.”

“Northbound C639 is not proceeding past Sorrento Valley station and Southbound C644 will not proceed past Solana Beach station, due to a report of cliff failure in Del Mar. BREEZE/MTS units will be at Sorrento Valley and Solana Beach to continue North and South.”

Train service resumed an hour later.

