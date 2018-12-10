Caravan migrant accused of throwing rocks at border wall contractors

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — Tijuana police last week arrested a migrant caravan member accused of throwing rocks at contractors working on the U.S.-Mexico border wall.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, contractors in Imperial Beach working on the wall replacement project told U.S. Border Patrol agents that a man in Mexico was throwing rocks at them, according to the federal law enforcement agency. When agents arrived, the man threw another rock over the wall.

Tijuana police apprehended the man, a 27-year-old Honduran national who told Mexican authorities he was a member of the migrant caravan. Mexican police officials said the man would be turned over to Mexican immigration authorities for deportation proceedings.

No contractors or border agents were injured and no property was damaged.