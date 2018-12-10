Cal Fire lifts suspension on burn permits in county

SAN DIEGO – With wetter weather and improved fire conditions in San Diego County, Cal Fire Monday will lift its burn permit suspension, which has been in effect since May.

The lift will go into effect at 8 a.m. Monday, allowing those with current, valid agriculture and residential burn permits to resume controlled burns on designated burn days, according to Cal Fire.

Agriculture burns must be inspected by Cal Fire prior to burning and burn permits will still be required until the end of peak fire season.

“While cooler temperatures have helped to diminish the threat of wildfire, we are still in our fifth year of drought,” Cal Fire San Diego Chief Tony Mecham said.

Property owners and residents were advised to use caution when conducting debris or agriculture burns and to follow burn guidelines at all times.

Only dry, natural vegetation such as leaves, pine needles and tree trimmings may be burned and individuals are not allowed to burn on windy days, according to Cal Fire. Piles can be no larger than four feet wide and four feet high and adults are required to have a shovel and water nearby.

Individuals can be held civilly or criminally liable for allowing a fire to get out of control.

Residents planning to conduct a burn are required to verify it is permissive by calling their local Cal Fire station or the Air Quality Management District at (858) 586-2600.