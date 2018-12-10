Border Patrol officers prevent immigrant rights protesters from approaching border wall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – Dozens of people are in a standoff with heavily armed Border Patrol officers in front of the border wall at Border Field State Park.

More than 200 people were taking part in the demonstration, called “Love Knows No Borders,” on Monday. Organizers said many of the participants are faith leaders representing many different religions and faith traditions. They include priests, pastors, imams and rabbis.

The group said it was demonstrating to show support for immigrants who have come to Tijuana to ask for asylum in the United States.

The group began what it called a “non-violent direct action” by marching about 2 miles from the entrance of the park to the border wall on the beach. When they arrived, Border Patrol officers formed a human wall to prevent them from approaching the wall. Dozens of the marchers said they wanted to reach the wall so they could deliver their message of support to people lining the wall on the Mexican said. Around 1 p.m., they sat down in front of the border officers and a sort of standoff began.

This developing story will be updated events warrant.