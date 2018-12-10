Authorities ID man killed in Mount Hope shooting

SAN DIEGO – Authorities Monday identified a 32-year-old man fatally injured in a shooting in the Mount Hope area that also left another man hospitalized.

Dispatchers received a 911 call around 5:10 p.m. Saturday reporting gunfire near the intersection of 42nd and Market streets, according to San Diego police.

Responding officers found Elishah Hunter and a 37-year-old man lying on the ground north of the intersection with upper body gunshot wounds, Lt. Anthony Dupree said.

Officers provided medical aid to both men until paramedics arrived to transport them to local hospitals. Hunter died of his injuries on Saturday, and as of Monday morning, the other victim — whose name was withheld — remains hospitalized but is expected to survive, Dupree said.

Investigators believe the victims were inside a vehicle when they were shot by a man who left the scene in a white, four-door pickup truck, Dupree said. A detailed description of the suspected shooter was not immediately available.

Police, who have disclosed no suspected motive for the shooting, asked anyone with information about the attack to call the SDPD’s Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.