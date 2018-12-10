2 girls hit by pickup in South Bay

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Two girls were taken to a hospital Monday afternoon after they were hit by a pickup in Chula Vista.

The collision happened around 3:45 p.m. on H Street near Terra Nova Drive, according to Chula Vista police.

Police say the driver of the truck said he had the green light when the girls, whose ages were not known, darted into the lanes.

Authorities say the victims were awake and alert when they were taken to Rady Children’s Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The driver stayed at the scene and was cooperating with the investigation.