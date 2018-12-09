Shooting in Shelltown

SAN DIEGO — A man was shot Sunday night in Shelltown, according to officials.

The shooting took place around 10:30 p.m., in the 4000 block of Gamma Street. The man was shot after getting into an argument with another man, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The victim was transported to a hospital with injuries. However, they are not life threatening, according to SDPD.

No arrests have been made at this time. Authorities are investigating.

