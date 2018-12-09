Memorial service held for Coronado victim of mass shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CORONADO, Calif. -- Family and friends gathered Sunday to honor 23-year-old Justin Meek at a private memorial service at Graham Memorial Presbyterian Church in Coronado.

Meek, a Coronado High School graduate, was killed when a gunman opened fire in Borderline Bar in Thousand Oaks on Nov. 7, killing at least 11 others, including a sheriff’s sergeant. Many others were wounded before the gunman was found dead at the scene.

Meek is credited with helping people escape through windows and putting his own life on the line to save others.

He was honored as a hometown hero at Sunday's memorial service, led by Reverend David McElrath.

"Justin had a zeal for life," McElrath said. "It was a joyful experience for him to greet you, to call you by name, and come up and hug you.”

Meek is also being remembered as a talented musician, athlete, and Coronado lifeguard.

The community gathered for several memorial services throughout the weekend. A public memorial service was held Friday at Coronado High School while a memorial paddle out was held in Coronado on Saturday.

"Justin was a genuine, kind, loving, caring, compassionate, hardworking, talented man and a friend to everyone he met," Meek's family said in a statement. "He was a loving son, protective brother, and hero to all."