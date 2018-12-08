Water main break closes South Bay road

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A broken water main flooded a section of Otay Lakes Road in Chula Vista Saturday morning, prompting police to block off the area while crews worked to get the water cleaned up.

Officers were first notified of the break on Otay Lakes Road near Bonita Vista Middle School shortly before 8 a.m., according to Chula Vista Police Lt. Gino Grippo.

Traffic was blocked on part of the road and public works crews were still at the scene as of 10 a.m. There was no official estimate for when the road would be reopened, but Grippo said he expected the cleanup to last a few hours.