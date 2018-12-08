San Diego County gas prices at lowest amount since March

SAN DIEGO — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Saturday for the 33rd consecutive day and the 45th time in the past 46 days, decreasing 1.5 cents to $3.455, its lowest amount since March.

The average price has dropped 38.3 cents over the past 46 days, including 1.1 cents on Friday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

It is 7.8 cents less than one week ago and 27.9 cents lower than one month ago, but 30.6 cents more than one year ago. It has risen 33.3 cents since the start of the year.

The average price dropped 12 consecutive days, rose two-tenths of a cent on Nov. 5, then resumed decreasing Nov. 6.

“The pace of price drops accelerated in the last week, with some individual stations reducing their prices by as much as 10 cents overnight,” said Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

“Gas prices under $3 a gallon have appeared in many major metropolitan areas.”