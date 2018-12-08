Legoland offers free birthday admission in 2019

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Next year marks Legoland California’s 20th anniversary and to celebrate, the Carlsbad theme park is offering free admission to children 12 and under on their birthday.

“It’s a year of celebration here at Legoland California Resort,” General Manager Peter Ronchetti said. “2019 is our 20th birthday and we’re proud to announce that all year in 2019, children of 12 and under will come in free on their birthday.”

In 2019, we turn 20 years young! Find out how we're going to celebrate all year long. #LEGOLANDBirthday pic.twitter.com/MbWGoIi7ry — LEGOLAND California (@LEGOLAND_CA) November 2, 2018

Children ages 3 to 12 will be given a free entry ticket on their birthday if they present proof at the ticket office. Valid identification forms include an original birth certificate, a passport or a government issued ID, according to Legoland’s website.

Legoland recognizes that some children may have birthdays on days when the park is closed. In these instances, there are two options for redemption. The birthday child receives free entry to SEA LIFE aquarium on their birth date or they receive free admission on the closest Legoland operating day.

This offer is valid starting Jan. 1 until Dec. 31, 2019.

For more information, please visit the LEGOLAND CALIFORNIA RESORT website.