LCC’s Kristin Fahy completes Foot Locker Nationals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - One could say Kristin Fahy was born to run. She has won some big cross country races this year. The La Costa Canyon senior won the section title, the state title, the west region title and this weekend, she finished 25th in the Foot Locker National, held at Morley Field in Balboa Park.

Fahy runs at least five miles everyday as part of her cross country training, something the five-foot-four, 105 pound athlete takes lightly.

"I just don't try to keep it too serious," said Fahy. "I run six days a week, take Sundays off."

The senior's dedication shaped her into one of the county's top cross country stars. Fahy captured the Division II CIF State Championship title in November. A week later, she came in first place at the Foot Locker Western Regionals, finishing the 3.1 mile race in 17 minutes and 52 seconds, automatically qualifying her for nationals.

"Oh my gosh, just incredible," she said. "It just shows that all my hard work throughout four years had paid off and I just knew that if I stuck with the sport, I would have success like that."

Fahy also found redemption in her victory's. Just one year prior, she didn't cross the finish line at either race.

"She was ill, didn't finish, could have been state champion, wasn't, could have finished in the top 10 at Foot Locker, didn't, and just had it on her mind all this year for that drive to get back and win it," said Bill Vice, La Costa Canyon's head cross country coach. "It was just incredible."

Her speed and 4.3 GPA earned her a scholarship to Stanford, one of the top running programs in the country.

"They know that she's going to continue to get better," said Vice. "She's going to continue to grow. I've seen that in the last couple years, she'll continue to get stronger and the sky is the limit."

"The mentality going into race, plays immensely into how you do, especially at a national level," said Fahy. "You can be really intimidated by the other runners who are incredible athletes so going into the race you just have to know that you can be out there with those other girls competing."

Fahy faced 40 other girls from around the country for the national title Saturday.

She finished in 25th place with a time of 18:20:07. The first place finisher completed the 3.1 mile race in 17 minutes.

33.073267 -117.230348