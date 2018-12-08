Donations pour in after SD homeless shelter floods

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Donations poured into SDCCU stadium Saturday to aid nearly 300 people who took shelter after major flooding forced them to evacuate from a homeless shelter on Wednesday night.

Cots and showers were set up inside the stadium, where residents will stay until the shelter is deemed safe.

Hazmat crews were called out to clean up the shelter, run by the Alpha Project, due to contamination from overturned porta potties. Due to the contamination, many of the residents' possessions had to be thrown out.

Alpha Project President Bob McElroy put out a call for help, and community members stepped up. Cars lined up to drop off items such as warm clothing, blankets, sleeping bags and non-perishable food on Saturday.

"I saw it on the news that they were in need of clothing and supplies and whatnot, so I decided to look into my closet and purge and come down and donate," San Diego resident Brad Runge said.

A local band, Electric Mud, heard about the evacuation and held a free concert inside the stadium. "That's why we came out here -- to play and support and just give back," bass player Phil Narnada said.

Alpha Project resident Mario Montgomery said the music and donations were lifting people's spirits.

"Hopefully it brings us all together," Montgomery said.

The cleanup could take days, even up to a week, according to officials. During the cleanup process, volunteers will continue to accept donations outside of Gate C at SDCCU Stadium.

"It's human to help others," said a woman donating. "We need your help. Give if you can. It's Christmas."