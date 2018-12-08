4 humvees crash, block lanes on I-5 in North County

SAN DIEGO — Multiple military humvees blocked traffic after crashing on Interstate 5 Saturday morning.

The crash happened on northbound I-5 near Cannon Road in Carlsbad around 9 a.m.

California Highway Patrol said four military vehicles were involved in a crash that left them disabled and blocking two lanes of traffic. A tow truck was called to clear the road and CHP said the lanes reopened by 11:15 a.m.

A witness said that no one appeared injured and that the crash may have been caused by one of the humvees losing a tire. FOX 5 has reached out to officials to confirm those details.