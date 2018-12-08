 2 shot in Mt. Hope

SAN DIEGO — Two people were shot in Mt. Hope Saturday, and police were searching for a suspected shooter.

Multiple calls came in to police around 5:11 p.m. reporting a shooting near the intersection of 42nd and Market Streets, San Diego police Sgt. Michael Tansey confirmed.

Emergency personnel found two victims at the scene, and both were taken to local hospitals. There was no information immediately available on the severity of their injuries, Tansey said.

Police were searching for suspects, and a white, four-door Toyota pickup truck was tentatively described as a possible suspect vehicle.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.