Wild police chase ends when car flips, slams into pole

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – An erratic driver was chased by cops through several cities in Oklahoma Friday morning before violently crashing into a pole.

Around 10:30 a.m. CT, officers attempted to pull over a maroon sedan near Interstate 40 and Portland Avenue, but the driver refused to stop. Police chased the car at speeds up to 100 miles per hour through southwest Oklahoma City, Moore and Norman, according to KFOR.

When the chase reached Moore, a passenger in the vehicle jumped out of the moving car and surrendered to police, according to the Oklahoma news station.

Around 11 a.m., a Norman police officer attempted to stop the car with stop sticks, but the driver turned onto southbound Highway 9.

Soon after, officers used a PIT maneuver which caused the vehicle to go airborne and crash into an electrical pole. The driver and two passengers were pulled from smashed windows.

It was not immediately disclosed what caused police to want to pull the car over.