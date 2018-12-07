Vikings punter to support San Diego dog rescue with cause-inspired cleats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – A Francis Parker High School graduate who made it to the NFL with his feet will use them to promote a cause close to his heart.

Minnesota Vikings punter Matt Wile joined the NFL's “My Cause My Cleats” campaign that takes place on Sunday, December 16. He and other NFL players across the league will be auctioning their cause-inspired cleats to raise money for charitable causes.

Wile will wear special cleats during his game against the Miami Dolphins to bring attention to animal welfare and pet adoption. There will be a special focus on The Rescued Dog, a foster-based organization in San Diego.

Wile chose The Rescued Dog because it’s where he found his furry best friend Cooper a year ago.