San Diego’s wildfire danger plunges after back-to-back storms

SAN DIEGO - The second major storm of December dropped far more rain than expected in San Diego County, greatly reducing a wildfire threat that was dangerously high barely a month ago, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

University Heights received 3.23’’ of rain and Oceanside got 2.82” Both figures are more than twice as high as precipitation projected by the National Weather Service.

During a 12 minute period on Thursday night, San Diego International Airport got 0.84”. The airport has now received 4.18” since the rainy season began on October 1st. The average for this time of year is 1.79”.

“This rain was really beneficial. It really put a dent in the wildfire situation,” said Dan Gregoria, a forecaster at the National Weather Service in Rancho Bernardo.

The rain led Cal Fire to announce Friday that it is canceling the burn permit suspension, effective Dec. 10.

