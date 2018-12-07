Qualcomm to lay off more workers in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Qualcomm continues to shed workers in San Diego and elsewhere as part of a pledge to shave $1 billion in annual costs, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

The cellular technology giant confirmed Friday that it was cutting 269 jobs in California and North Carolina. It disclosed the layoffs in Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) notices filed with the employment agencies in both states.

At its San Diego headquarters, the company is letting go 125 workers. In North Carolina, 144 workers are losing their jobs, according to the WARN documents.

Layoffs take effect in early February. Qualcomm has offered severance packages to employees.

