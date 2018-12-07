Minivan hits woman walking near Rancho Penasquitos intersection

SAN DIEGO – A woman was hospitalized Friday after she was struck by a minivan while walking near a Rancho Penasquitos intersection, police said.

It happened about 8:30 a.m. near the intersection of Sparren Avenue and Carmel Mountain Road, San Diego police Sgt. Michael Stirk said.

The circumstances leading up to the crash were under investigation.

The woman was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, Stirk said.

The extent of her injuries was not immediately available.

The minivan driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with officers, Stirk said.

Intoxication was not believed to have been a factor in the crash, he said.