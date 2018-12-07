× Memorial service, paddle out set for Coronado native killed in Thousand Oaks massacre

SAN DIEGO – The Coronado man killed in last month’s Thousand Oaks bar massacre will be remembered this weekend in San Diego.

Justin Meek was killed when a gunman opened fire in the packed Borderline Bar on November 8, killing at 12 people, including a sheriff’s sergeant, and wounding others before being found dead at the scene.

Meek graduated from Coronado High School in 2014, where he was beloved on campus and served as the school’s mascot.

“Justin possessed an approachability and personality which endeared him to all,” Superintendent Karl Mueller wrote after his death. “We will always remember his optimism, generosity and his warm smile. Justin was a former member of the CMS and CHS Junior Optimist Clubs, a gifted musician, a talented athlete, a spirited peer, a leader, a member of Islander Company, an advocate for others and a champion of all.”

A memorial service for Meek is scheduled for Friday at 3:30 p.m. on the football field at Coronado High.

A paddle out will take place on Saturday morning. It’s followed by a special service at Graham Memorial Presbyterian Church Sunday at 2 p.m.