Man uses super long CVS receipt to repair broken blind

LAKEWOOD, Ohio – An Ohio man replaced a broken blind with a long receipt from CVS and the internet loves it.

Twitter user AndrewNolan2 has gone viral after tweeting a picture of his hilarious idea to use the receipt as a replacement for a broken blind in his home. The receipt was the same length as the rest of his blinds.

One of my blinds broke in my bedroom so I just went to CVS pic.twitter.com/0QghmXKZ7R — andrew (@andrewnolan2) December 5, 2018

“One of my blinds broke in my bedroom so I just went to CVS,” he said in the tweet that now has over 160,000 likes in just two days.

The pharmacy chain is known for its super long receipts that can sometimes be several feet long.